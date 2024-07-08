Camp Mujuk Marines conduct active shooter drill

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Michael A. Cagle, a military police officer, with Marine Corps Installation Camp Mujuk, detains and searches an active shooter during an active shooter drill at Camp Mujuk, South Korea, July 9, 2024. The drill simulates real-life active shooter scenarios to improve emergency response procedures and ensure the safety of all Marines, Sailors, and Republic of Korea civilians. (U.S. Marine photo by GySgt. Kyle Middleton)

