Camp Mujuk Marines conduct active shooter drill

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Jayden J. Bossian, a security force officer , with Marine Corps Installation Camp Mujuk, runs to respond to a simulated active shooter during an active shooter drill at Camp Mujuk, South Korea, July 9, 2024. The drill simulates real-life active shooter scenarios to improve emergency response procedures and ensure the safety of all Marines, Sailors, and Republic of Korea civilians. (U.S. Marine photo by GySgt. Kyle Middleton)
