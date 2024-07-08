U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Jayden J. Bossian, a security force officer , with Marine Corps Installation Camp Mujuk, runs to respond to a simulated active shooter during an active shooter drill at Camp Mujuk, South Korea, July 9, 2024. The drill simulates real-life active shooter scenarios to improve emergency response procedures and ensure the safety of all Marines, Sailors, and Republic of Korea civilians. (U.S. Marine photo by GySgt. Kyle Middleton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2024 Date Posted: 07.15.2024 00:52 Photo ID: 8528843 VIRIN: 240709-M-QY921-4438 Resolution: 1616x1080 Size: 310.57 KB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Mujuk Marines conduct active shooter drill [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Angel Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.