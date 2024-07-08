Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Valiant Shield 24: Palau’s Malakal Port’s Reconstruction [Image 11 of 12]

    Valiant Shield 24: Palau’s Malakal Port’s Reconstruction

    KOROR, PALAU

    07.15.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Nello Miele 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Navy Sailors with Underwater Construction Team TWO, make repairs to the Malakal Port’s quay wall during Exercise Valiant Shield 24 at Koror, Palau, June 16, 2024. UCT TWO is currently carrying out repairs to improve Palau's main commercial port and prolong the lifespan of the Island Nation's important infrastructure. Valiant Shield enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.14.2024 20:25
    Photo ID: 8528640
    VIRIN: 160113-M-ZL739-1107
    Resolution: 5568x4176
    Size: 15.28 MB
    Location: KOROR, PW
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Valiant Shield 24: Palau’s Malakal Port’s Reconstruction [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ValiantShield
    Valiant Shield 24
    IMEFSummerSeries

