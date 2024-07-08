Valiant Shield 24: Palau’s Malakal Port’s Reconstruction

A U.S. Navy Sailor with Underwater Construction Team TWO, makes repairs to the Malakal Port’s quay wall during Exercise Valiant Shield 24 at Koror, Palau, June 16, 2024. UCT TWO is currently carrying out repairs to improve Palau's main commercial port and prolong the lifespan of the Island Nation's important infrastructure. Valiant Shield enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

