Soldiers of the 892nd Multi Role Bridge Company, 190th Engineer Battalion, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National, prepare to assemble an Improved Ribbon Bridge during annual training 2024 at Ponce, Puerto Rico, July 14, 2024. The 892nd MRBC provides wet and dry gap crossing capabilities to combat units. This training reinforces those skills, maintaining readiness for any future operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jean Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2024 Date Posted: 07.14.2024 19:01 Photo ID: 8528603 VIRIN: 240714-Z-US113-1176 Resolution: 4093x2729 Size: 4.39 MB Location: SALINAS, PR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 892nd MRBC Conduct Bridge Operations [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Jean Martinez Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.