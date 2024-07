892nd MRBC Conduct Bridge Operations

Soldiers of the 892nd Multi Role Bridge Company,190th Engineer Battalion, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National, cross a river in an M30 Bridge Erection Boat at Ponce, Puerto Rico, July 14, 2024. The 892nd MRBC provides wet and dry gap crossing capabilities to combat units. This training reinforces those skills, maintaining readiness for any future operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jean Martinez)

Date Taken: 07.14.2024
Location: SALINAS, PR