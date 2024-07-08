Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    892nd MRBC Conduct Bridge Operations [Image 3 of 7]

    892nd MRBC Conduct Bridge Operations

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    07.14.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jean Martinez Ruiz 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 892nd Multi Role Bridge Company,190th Engineer Battalion, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National, secure an Improved Ribbon Bridge during annual training 2024 at Ponce, Puerto Rico, July 14, 2024. The 892nd MRBC provides wet and dry gap crossing capabilities to combat units. This training reinforces those skills, maintaining readiness for any future operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jean Martinez)

    Engineers
    Siempre Presente
    Annual Training 2024
    Courage Commitment Competence
    Make it Challenging

