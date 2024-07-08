Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEA Whitehead visits the South Dakota National Guard [Image 6 of 8]

    SEA Whitehead visits the South Dakota National Guard

    SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg 

    114th Fighter Wing

    Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Martin, 114th Maintenance Group quality assurance inspector, speaks with Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony Whitehead, SEA to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, about training with virtual reality during his state visit July 14, 2024 during a state visit at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. SEA Whitehead visited multiple units within the South Dakota National Guard, engaging with both Airmen and Soldiers throughout his visit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.14.2024 18:10
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
    Senior Enlisted Advisor
    114th Fighter Wing
    SDANG
    SEA Whitehead
    National Guard Buereau

