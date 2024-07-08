Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Martin, 114th Maintenance Group quality assurance inspector, speaks with Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony Whitehead, SEA to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, about training with virtual reality during his state visit July 14, 2024 during a state visit at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. SEA Whitehead visited multiple units within the South Dakota National Guard, engaging with both Airmen and Soldiers throughout his visit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2024 Date Posted: 07.14.2024 18:10 Photo ID: 8528596 VIRIN: 240714-Z-QG092-1008 Resolution: 1000x667 Size: 459.89 KB Location: SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SEA Whitehead visits the South Dakota National Guard [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.