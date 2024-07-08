Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sergeant Major of the Army Meets with Soldiers & Sailors Supporting the JLOTS Gaza Humanitarian Aid Operation

    PORT OF ASHDOD, ISRAEL

    07.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Central   

    Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer, recognizes a Soldier assigned to logistics support vessel (LSV-1) USAV General Frank S. Besson Jr., in the Port of Ashdod, Israel, July 13, 2024. SMA Weimer met with Soldiers and Sailors supporting the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore Gaza humanitarian aid operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordan KirkJohnson)

    TAGS

    USARCENT
    LSV1
    U.S. Army Central
    CENTCOM JLOTS
    Sgt. Maj. of the U.S. Army Michael R. Weimer

