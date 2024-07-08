Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer, recognizes a Soldier assigned to logistics support vessel (LSV-1) USAV General Frank S. Besson Jr., in the Port of Ashdod, Israel, July 13, 2024. SMA Weimer met with Soldiers and Sailors supporting the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore Gaza humanitarian aid operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordan KirkJohnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.14.2024 17:25 Photo ID: 8528526 VIRIN: 240713-N-MV905-1660 Resolution: 7887x5258 Size: 1.82 MB Location: PORT OF ASHDOD, IL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sergeant Major of the Army Meets with Soldiers & Sailors Supporting the JLOTS Gaza Humanitarian Aid Operation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.