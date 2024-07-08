Sergeant Major of the Army Meets with Soldiers & Sailors Supporting the JLOTS Gaza Humanitarian Aid Operation

Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer, recognizes a Soldier assigned to logistics support vessel (LSV-1) USAV General Frank S. Besson Jr., in the Port of Ashdod, Israel, July 13, 2024. SMA Weimer met with Soldiers and Sailors supporting the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore Gaza humanitarian aid operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordan KirkJohnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2024 17:25
|Photo ID:
|8528526
|VIRIN:
|240713-N-MV905-1660
|Resolution:
|7887x5258
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|PORT OF ASHDOD, IL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
