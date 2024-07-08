240713-N-XA266-1048A ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 13, 2024) Secretary of the Navy, the Honorable Carlos Del Toro, walks aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), July 13. Dwight D. Eisenhower is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of U.S. 2nd Fleet to maintain maritime stability and security, ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Theodore Morrison)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2024 Date Posted: 07.14.2024 09:14 Photo ID: 8528234 VIRIN: 240713-N-XA266-1049 Resolution: 4439x2959 Size: 918.24 KB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Welcomes SECNAV [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.