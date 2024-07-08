USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Welcomes SECNAV

240713-N-XA266-1048A ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 13, 2024) Secretary of the Navy, the Honorable Carlos Del Toro, walks aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), July 13. Dwight D. Eisenhower is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of U.S. 2nd Fleet to maintain maritime stability and security, ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Theodore Morrison)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2024 09:14
|Photo ID:
|8528234
|VIRIN:
|240713-N-XA266-1049
|Resolution:
|4439x2959
|Size:
|918.24 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
