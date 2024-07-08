Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Welcomes SECNAV [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Welcomes SECNAV

    UNITED STATES

    07.13.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    240713-N-XA266-1048A ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 13, 2024) Secretary of the Navy, the Honorable Carlos Del Toro, walks aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), July 13. Dwight D. Eisenhower is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of U.S. 2nd Fleet to maintain maritime stability and security, ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Theodore Morrison)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.14.2024 09:14
    Photo ID: 8528234
    VIRIN: 240713-N-XA266-1049
    Resolution: 4439x2959
    Size: 918.24 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Welcomes SECNAV [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 69
    Atlantic Ocean
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    CSG2
    C2F

