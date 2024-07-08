USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Welcomes SECNAV

240713-N-GJ011-1012 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 13, 2024) Secretary of the Navy, the Honorable Carlos Del Toro, addresses the crew of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), during an all hands call in the hangar bay, July 13. Dwight D. Eisenhower is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of U.S. 2nd Fleet to maintain maritime stability and security, ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelvin Kes)
