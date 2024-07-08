240713-N-SO660-1087 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 13, 2024) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Tanner Nolan, from Chattanooga, Tennessee, operates a sound-powered phone during an MK-38 machine gun live-fire exercise on the fantail aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 13. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)

This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors fire an MK-38 machine gun [Image 5 of 5], by SN Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.