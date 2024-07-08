Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors fire an MK-38 machine gun

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors fire an MK-38 machine gun

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.13.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240713-N-SO660-1087 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 13, 2024) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Tanner Nolan, from Chattanooga, Tennessee, operates a sound-powered phone during an MK-38 machine gun live-fire exercise on the fantail aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 13. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.14.2024 04:54
    Photo ID: 8528180
    VIRIN: 240713-N-SO660-1087
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 7.66 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors fire an MK-38 machine gun, by SN Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Live-fire
    Gunners Mate
    USS Ronald Reagan
    MK-38

