    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Material Condition Assessment Team conducts inspection [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Material Condition Assessment Team conducts inspection

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Keyly Santizo 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240712-N-GN523-1032 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 12, 2024) Mauro Guevara, Material Condition Assessment Team (MCAT) inspector, inspects an abandon ship life preserver worn by Seaman Cayden Cyprian, from Tickfaw, Louisiana, in the fo’c’sle aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 12. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keyly Santizo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.14.2024 03:50
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Material Condition Assessment Team conducts inspection [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Keyly Santizo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

