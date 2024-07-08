USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Material Condition Assessment Team conducts inspection

240712-N-GN523-1024 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 12, 2024) Mauro Guevara, Material Condition Assessment Team (MCAT) inspector, inspects an abandon ship life preserver worn by Master-at-Arms Seaman Richard Stone, from Tampa, Florida, in the fo’c’sle aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 12. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keyly Santizo)

