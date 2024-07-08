Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer Flight Ops [Image 4 of 4]

    Boxer Flight Ops

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.13.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Normand Basque 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    A MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, departs the flight deck aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, July 13, 2024. Boxer is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Normand Basque)

