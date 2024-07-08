Boxer Flight Ops

Sailors assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4) remove the chock and chains from a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, during flight operations on the flight deck as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, July 13, 2024. Boxer is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Normand Basque)

