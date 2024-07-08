Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors conduct maintenance aboard O’Kane [Image 4 of 5]

    Sailors conduct maintenance aboard O’Kane

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sheryssa Joseph Dodard 

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240713-N-FG645-1166 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 13, 2024) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Matthew Wilcox, left, from Del City, Okla., and Gunner’s Mate Seaman Christofer Julien, from Queens, N.Y., conduct maintenance on an MK 38 machine gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77). O’Kane, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sheryssa Dodard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.14.2024 01:56
    Photo ID: 8528114
    VIRIN: 240713-N-FG645-1144
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors conduct maintenance aboard O’Kane [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Sheryssa Joseph Dodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailor conducts maintenance aboard O’Kane
    Sailor stands watch aboard O’Kane
    Sailors conduct maintenance aboard O’Kane
    Sailors conduct maintenance aboard O’Kane
    Sailor conducts repairs aboard O’Kane

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Fleet
    Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group
    USS O'Kane (DDG 77)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT