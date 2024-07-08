240711-N-CO542-1332

Seaman Michael Brooks, from Louisa, Kentucky, left, and Seaman Kyaire Chapman, from Baltimore, tighten the turnbuckle on a riding stopper during an anchor drop aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in the Pacific Ocean, July 11, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2024 Date Posted: 07.13.2024 23:54 Photo ID: 8528099 VIRIN: 240711-N-CO542-1332 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.37 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tripoli Sailors Drop An Anchor [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.