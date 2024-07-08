Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli Sailors Drop An Anchor [Image 6 of 8]

    Tripoli Sailors Drop An Anchor

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240711-N-CO542-1242
    Seaman Michael Brooks, from Louisa, Kentucky, left, and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Oscar Ruizperez, from Bridgeton, New Jersey, connect a hawsing stopper while securing the anchor chain during an anchor drop aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in the Pacific Ocean, July 11, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

