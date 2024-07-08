Tripoli Sailors Drop An Anchor

240711-N-CO542-1242

Seaman Michael Brooks, from Louisa, Kentucky, left, and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Oscar Ruizperez, from Bridgeton, New Jersey, connect a hawsing stopper while securing the anchor chain during an anchor drop aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in the Pacific Ocean, July 11, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

