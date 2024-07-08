Tripoli Sailors Drop An Anchor

240711-N-CO542-1192

Seaman Michael Brooks, from Louisa, Kentucky, lifts a pelican hook over the detachable link during an anchor drop aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in the Pacific Ocean, July 11, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

Date Taken: 07.11.2024 Date Posted: 07.13.2024 Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US