240711-N-KX492-1218

Sailors assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) board a 7-meter rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) during a small boat operation in the Pacific Ocean, July 11, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2024 Date Posted: 07.13.2024 23:54 Photo ID: 8528095 VIRIN: 240711-N-KX492-1218 Resolution: 3012x2008 Size: 1.18 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tripoli Sailors Complete Small Boat Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.