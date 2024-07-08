Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tripoli Sailors Complete Small Boat Operations [Image 3 of 8]

    Tripoli Sailors Complete Small Boat Operations

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Schultz 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240711-N-KX492-1218
    Sailors assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) board a 7-meter rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) during a small boat operation in the Pacific Ocean, July 11, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.13.2024 23:54
    Photo ID: 8528095
    VIRIN: 240711-N-KX492-1218
    Resolution: 3012x2008
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripoli Sailors Complete Small Boat Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tripoli Sailors Learn To Use A Crash-Crane
    Tripoli Sailors Complete Small Boat Operations
    Tripoli Sailors Complete Small Boat Operations
    Tripoli Sailors Drop An Anchor
    Tripoli Sailors Drop An Anchor
    Tripoli Sailors Drop An Anchor
    Tripoli Sailors Drop An Anchor
    Tripoli Sailors Drop An Anchor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT