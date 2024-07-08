Tripoli Sailors Learn To Use A Crash-Crane

Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Raymond Medeiros, from Fremont, California, top left, teaches Sailors to operate an amphibious assault ship crash-crane aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in San Diego, July 10, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

