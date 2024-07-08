Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli Sailors Learn To Use A Crash-Crane [Image 1 of 8]

    Tripoli Sailors Learn To Use A Crash-Crane

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Raymond Medeiros, from Fremont, California, top left, teaches Sailors to operate an amphibious assault ship crash-crane aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in San Diego, July 10, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.13.2024 23:54
    Photo ID: 8528093
    VIRIN: 240710-N-CO542-1362
    Resolution: 5333x3555
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Tripoli Sailors Learn To Use A Crash-Crane [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

