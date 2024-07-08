Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Raymond Medeiros, from Fremont, California, top left, teaches Sailors to operate an amphibious assault ship crash-crane aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in San Diego, July 10, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2024 23:54
|Photo ID:
|8528093
|VIRIN:
|240710-N-CO542-1362
|Resolution:
|5333x3555
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tripoli Sailors Learn To Use A Crash-Crane [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT