240710-N-IL330-1199

Sailors handle a fire hose during an aviation firefighting drill in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), July 10, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.13.2024 23:48 Photo ID: 8528089 VIRIN: 240710-N-IL330-1199 Resolution: 5656x3771 Size: 1.36 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tripoli Sailors Complete A Firefighting Drill [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.