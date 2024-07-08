Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli Sailors Complete A Firefighting Drill [Image 1 of 3]

    Tripoli Sailors Complete A Firefighting Drill

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240710-N-IL330-1024
    Airman James McDonald, from San Pedro, California, handles a fire hose during an aviation firefighting drill in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), July 10, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)

    This work, Tripoli Sailors Complete A Firefighting Drill [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

