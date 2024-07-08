Tripoli Sailors Complete A Firefighting Drill

240710-N-IL330-1024
Airman James McDonald, from San Pedro, California, handles a fire hose during an aviation firefighting drill in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), July 10, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)
