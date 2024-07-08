Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli Holds Paint Night For Their Sailors [Image 3 of 5]

    Tripoli Holds Paint Night For Their Sailors

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Schultz 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240710-N-EU502-1016
    Sailors participate in a Morale, Welfare and Recreation-sponsored paint night aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in the Pacific Ocean, July 10, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb Shultz)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.13.2024 23:41
    Photo ID: 8528047
    VIRIN: 240710-N-EU502-1016
    Resolution: 4876x3251
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripoli Holds Paint Night For Their Sailors [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

