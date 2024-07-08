240710-N-EU502-1023

Sailors participate in a Morale, Welfare and Recreation-sponsored paint night aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in the Pacific Ocean, July 10, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb Shultz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.13.2024 23:41 Photo ID: 8528046 VIRIN: 240710-N-EU502-1023 Resolution: 4522x3015 Size: 1.04 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tripoli Holds Paint Night For Their Sailors [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.