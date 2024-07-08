A U.S. MQ-9A MUX/MALE with Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft wing taxies into position for takeoff in support of Exercise Rim of the Pacific at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, June 12, 2024. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1, 2024. The world' s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC, provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world' s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 i s the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971.(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Chris Hibben)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.13.2024 22:46 Photo ID: 8528016 VIRIN: 240712-F-PS957-1854 Resolution: 5392x3592 Size: 8.86 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine MQ-9A taxi for RIMPAC 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Chris Hibben, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.