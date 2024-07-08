Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Netherlands NH90NFH operations [Image 4 of 4]

    Netherlands NH90NFH operations

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2024

    Photo by OR-7 Cristian Schrik 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    The Royal Netherlands Navy De Zeven Provincien-class frigate HNLMS Tromp (F803) on the Pacific Ocean. Twenty nice nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's ocean. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Royal Netherlands Air Force photo by Sergeant-majoor Cristian Schrik)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.13.2024 22:49
    Photo ID: 8528009
    VIRIN: 240713-O-CS001-1012
    Resolution: 5340x3560
    Size: 16.06 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Netherlands NH90NFH operations [Image 4 of 4], by OR-7 Cristian Schrik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    partners
    Third Fleet
    Prepared
    Intergrated
    RIMPAC 2024
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024

