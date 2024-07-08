Nighttime operations of Royal Netherlands Navy NH90NFH at sea

A Royal Netherlands NH90NFH prepares for night operations onboard the Royal Netherlands Navy De Zeven Provincien-class frigate HNLMS Tromp (F803). Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's ocean. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Royal Netherlands Air Force photo by Sergeant-majoor Cristian Schrik)

