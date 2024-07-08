Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Pvt. Do

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Pvt. Quang Do with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, receives his Eagle, Globe and Anchor on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 29, 2024. Following a culminating 15k hike to the parade deck, recruits are given their EGA and officially become United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.13.2024 21:15
    Photo ID: 8528004
    VIRIN: 240629-M-OL563-1147
    Resolution: 3680x3380
    Size: 6.35 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Pvt. Do [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Ayden Cassano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    naturalization
    oath
    EGA
    ERR
    MCRDPI

