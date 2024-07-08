U.S. Marine Pvt. Do

U.S. Marine Corps Pvt. Quang Do with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, receives his Eagle, Globe and Anchor on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 29, 2024. Following a culminating 15k hike to the parade deck, recruits are given their EGA and officially become United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)

