Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marine Pvt. Do [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Marine Pvt. Do

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Pvt. Quang Do with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, and his sister Quyng Do pose for a photo following his graduation ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, July 12, 2024. The graduation ceremony is the last event and marks the successful completion of Recruit Training.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.13.2024 21:15
    Photo ID: 8528002
    VIRIN: 240712-M-OL563-1001
    Resolution: 2432x3341
    Size: 5.51 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Pvt. Do [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Ayden Cassano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marine Pvt. Do
    U.S. Marine Pvt. Do
    U.S. Marine Pvt. Do
    U.S. Marine Pvt. Do

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    recruit
    graduation
    Vietnam
    bootcamp
    ERR
    MCRDPI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT