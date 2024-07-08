Pvt. Quang Do with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, and his sister Quyng Do pose for a photo following his graduation ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, July 12, 2024. The graduation ceremony is the last event and marks the successful completion of Recruit Training.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.13.2024 21:15 Photo ID: 8528002 VIRIN: 240712-M-OL563-1001 Resolution: 2432x3341 Size: 5.51 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marine Pvt. Do [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Ayden Cassano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.