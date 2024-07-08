Australian P8 Exercise Torpedo – Sink Ex

Air Force aviators from No. 11 Squadron, CPL Brendan King, CPL Zachary Sellman, LAC Joe Woods, CPL Aaron Sims, fit a Mk54 Lightweight Exercise Torpedo to a Royal Australian Air Force P-8A Poseidon during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Australian Defence Force photo by Royal Australian Air Force Imagery Specialist Corporal Adam Abela)

