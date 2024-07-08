The U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) steams in the Pacific Ocean July 12, 2024. Elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)
|07.12.2024
|07.13.2024 19:48
|8527943
|240712-M-LO557-1145
|5907x3940
|3.11 MB
|USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
|12
|1
This work, USS Boxer Steams in the Pacific Ocean, by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
