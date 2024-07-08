Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partners conduct search and rescue operations during RIMPAC 2024 [Image 6 of 6]

    Partners conduct search and rescue operations during RIMPAC 2024

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyrell Morris 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Peruvian marines assigned to Combat Engineering Battalion conduct an urban search and rescue training exercise with the U.S. Coast Guard at Marine Corps Base Hawaii during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC), July 12. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 24 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tyrell K. Morris)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.13.2024 16:40
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
