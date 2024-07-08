Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSW Trains with Partner Forces during RIMPAC 2024

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alex Perlman 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operators, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Special Boarding Unit members, and Republic of Korea Navy SEALs conduct Visit, Board, Search and Seizure training aboard MV Asterix Royal Canadian Navy replenishment oiler as part of exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, July 11. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alex Perlman)

    TAGS

    Partners
    Naval Special Warfare
    SOF Integration
    SOFInThePacific
    RIMPAC 2024
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024

