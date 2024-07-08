Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Abraham Lincoln Departs San Diego [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Abraham Lincoln Departs San Diego

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    The Nimitz aircraft class carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) departs Naval Station North Island. Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.13.2024 12:39
    Photo ID: 8527700
    VIRIN: 240711-N-NX635-1008
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, USS Abraham Lincoln Departs San Diego [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

