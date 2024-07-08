240712-N-SO660-1022 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 12, 2024) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Anthony Patton, from Spring, Texas, conducts a tool inventory in the gun shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 12. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.13.2024 05:17 Photo ID: 8527603 VIRIN: 240712-N-SO660-1022 Resolution: 2183x3280 Size: 1.33 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct routine maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by SN Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.