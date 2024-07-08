Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct routine maintenance [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct routine maintenance

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240712-N-SO660-1022 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 12, 2024) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Anthony Patton, from Spring, Texas, conducts a tool inventory in the gun shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 12. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct routine maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by SN Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    painting
    Corrosion Control
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Maintenance

