USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct routine maintenance

240712-N-SO660-1003 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 12, 2024) Electronics Technician 2nd Class Carlos Ayala, from West Palm Beach, Florida, troubleshoots an equipment rack in the radar room aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 12. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)

