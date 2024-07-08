Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in spades tournament hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) [Image 3 of 7]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in spades tournament hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Heather McGee 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240711-N-RQ159-1038 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 11, 2024) Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 1st Class Jacob Herrada, from Juarez, Texas, participates in a Spades tournament hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation on the forward mess decks of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 11. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heather McGee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.13.2024 05:17
    Photo ID: 8527599
    VIRIN: 240711-N-RQ159-1038
    Resolution: 2647x1860
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in spades tournament hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Heather McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in spades tournament hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in spades tournament hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in spades tournament hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in spades tournament hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct routine maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct routine maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct routine maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    morale
    tournament
    MWR
    USS Ronald Reagan
    spades

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT