240711-N-RQ159-1027 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 11, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Troy McFadden, right, ordnance handling officer, and Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Samir Frazier, from Oklahoma City, participate in a Spades tournament hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation on the forward mess decks of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 11. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heather McGee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2024 Date Posted: 07.13.2024 05:17 Photo ID: 8527598 VIRIN: 240711-N-RQ159-1027 Resolution: 2148x1400 Size: 1.2 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in spades tournament hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Heather McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.