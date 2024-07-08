Damage Control Training aboard USS America (LHA 6)

240713-N-TW227-1034

PHILIPPINE SEA (July 13, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), use a thermal imager to assist in engaging a simulated fire during a damage control drill while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, July 13. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)

