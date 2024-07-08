USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (July 11, 2024) An MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, prepares to land on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea July 11. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian)

