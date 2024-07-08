CSG-9 Conducts Joint Maritime Activity with Indian Navy

INDIAN OCIEAN (July 12, 2024) An MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Easyriders” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 lands on the flight deck of the Indian Navy Visakhapatnam-class stealth guided-missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam (D66) during a joint maritime activity with the Indian Navy. Daniel Inouye, part of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jadyn Beavers)

