CSG-9 Conducts Joint Maritime Activity with Indian Navy

INDIAN OCEAN (July 12, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) participates in a joint maritime activity with the Indian Navy Visakhapatnam-class stealth guided-missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam (D66) (left). Daniel Inouye, part of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jadyn Beavers)

