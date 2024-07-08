Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSG-9 Conducts Joint Maritime Activity with Indian Navy [Image 1 of 12]

    CSG-9 Conducts Joint Maritime Activity with Indian Navy

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Alexandra Morris 

    Commander, Carrier Strike Group 9

    INDIAN OCEAN (July 12, 2024) The Indian Navy Visakhapatnam-class stealth guided-missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam (D66) (front) and the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) (back) participate in a joint maritime activity with the Indian Navy alongside the INS Visakhapatnam (D66). Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Alexandra Morris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.13.2024 01:42
    Photo ID: 8527508
    VIRIN: 240712-N-EM951-1004
    Resolution: 1431x954
    Size: 321.19 KB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSG-9 Conducts Joint Maritime Activity with Indian Navy [Image 12 of 12], by LTJG Alexandra Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    operations
    7th Fleet
    destroyer
    Daniel Inouye
    CSG-9
    INDOPACOM

