CSG-9 Conducts Joint Maritime Activity with Indian Navy

INDIAN OCEAN (July 12, 2024) An Indian Navy flight instructor pilot, center, meets with a U.S. Navy pilot, left, assigned to the “Easyriders” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37, after landing an MH-60R Sea Hawk aboard the Indian Navy guided-missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam (D66) during a joint maritime activity, July 12, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Benvie)

