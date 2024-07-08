Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSG-9 Conducts Joint Maritime Activity with Indian Navy [Image 5 of 6]

    CSG-9 Conducts Joint Maritime Activity with Indian Navy

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Benvie 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    INDIAN OCEAN (July 12, 2024) The Indian Navy Visakhapatnam-class stealth guided-missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam (D66), left, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) sail together in the Indian Ocean during a joint maritime activity, July 12, 2024. Daniel Inouye, part of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Benvie)

    operations
    7th Fleet
    carrier
    Theodore Roosevelt
    CSG 9
    INDOPACOM

