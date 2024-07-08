INDIAN OCEAN (July 12, 2024) The Indian Navy Visakhapatnam-class stealth guided-missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam (D66), front, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118), middle, and the Indian Navy Aditya-class replenishment and repair ship INS Aditya (A59) sail together in the Indian Ocean during a joint maritime activity, July 12, 2024. Daniel Inouye, part of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Benvie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.13.2024 01:10 Photo ID: 8527497 VIRIN: 240712-N-YG401-1174 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 922.62 KB Location: INDIAN OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSG-9 Conducts Joint Maritime Activity with Indian Navy [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Andrew Benvie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.