Sailors observe flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) July 12, 2024, in the Pacific Ocean. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)
|07.12.2024
|07.12.2024 23:06
|8527397
|240712-N-XK462-1123
|4853x3235
|2.05 MB
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|3
|0
