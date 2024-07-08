Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Observe Flight Operations [Image 15 of 16]

    Sailors Observe Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hannah Kantner 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Sailors observe flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) July 12, 2024, in the Pacific Ocean. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 23:06
    Photo ID: 8527397
    VIRIN: 240712-N-XK462-1123
    Resolution: 4853x3235
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Observe Flight Operations [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors Stand Watch
    Sailors Clean Flight Deck
    Sailors Stand Watch
    XO Greets Sailors
    Sailor Photographs Midway
    Sailor Heaves Around Line
    Sailor Heaves Around Line
    Sailors Heave Around Line
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Sailor Stands Watch
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Sailor Heaves Line
    Sailors Observe Flight Operations
    Sailor Heaves Line

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT