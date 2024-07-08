Sailors assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSC) 21 transit the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) July 12, 2024, in the Pacific Ocean. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chad K. Hughes)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 23:06
|Photo ID:
|8527393
|VIRIN:
|240712-N-NX999-1024
|Resolution:
|3657x2438
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT