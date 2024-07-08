Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

Sailors assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSC) 21 transit the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) July 12, 2024, in the Pacific Ocean. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chad K. Hughes)

